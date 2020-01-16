HGTV’s reboot of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is a “warm hug” in the current climate and host Jesse Tyler Ferguson said it shared a similar “spirit” to the original.

Modern Family star Tyler Ferguson hosts the reboot with special guests, including Anthony Anderson, Derek Hough, Ty Pennington, LeAnn Rimes, OWN’s Laila Ali, Food Network’s Tyler Florence and HGTV stars David Bromstad, Tamara Day, Tarek El Moussa and Jasmine Roth. In each episode, Ferguson, neighbors, local building experts and celebrity guests work alongside the show’s regularly appearing designers Breegan Jane, Carrie Locklyn and Darren Keefe to create customized homes that accommodate the needs of each inspiring family. HGTV’s spin on the home renovation series will showcase whole-home overhauls for families who give back to their communities, including interior, exterior and landscaping, all completed in record time while the family is sent away.

Loren Ruch, Group Senior Vice President of Production and Development at HGTV, said, “I feel like right now climate we’re living in, it’s a warm hug. It felt like the time to have a feel good show. It feels like the perfect time in our society for the show to come back.”

Tyler Ferguson admitted that he was initially a “bit jaded” to be back on television after such a long stint on the ABC comedy, but that he was “excited” to be helping a new group of people create and customize their homes. He said that the show will give people a new start.

The ten-part series will be produced by Endemol Shine North America with Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Michael Heyerman, Brady Connell and Jesse Tyler Ferguson serving as executive producers. The company also produced the original version of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition for ABC.