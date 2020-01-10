Hector Babenco’s Final Film ‘My Hindu Friend’ Starring Willem Dafoe Gets Limited Theatrical Run

EXCLUSIVE: Hector Babenco’s final film, My Hindu Friend was originally released in Brazil (where it is known as Meu Amigo Hindu) in 2015 and made its international premiere at the Montréal World Film Festival the following year where the film’s star Willem Dafoe was honored with a Best Actor award. After Babenco died in 2016, the film never made it stateside. Fast-forward to 2020 and Rock Salt Releasing acquired has title and set a limited weeklong run for the film starting January 17.

Oscar-nominated Babenco (Kiss of the Spider Woman, Carandiru, Pixote) co-wrote the film with Guilherme Moraes Guintella (Principal Dancer, Instigated, Sintonia series). The film was inspired by Babenco’s life story with Dafoe playing Diego, a talented American filmmaker, whose life is quickly disrupted after being diagnosed with lymphatic cancer. Close to death, Diego marries the beautiful Livia (Maria Fernanda Cândido) before heading to Seattle for life-saving treatments, including receiving a bone marrow transplant.

During treatment Diego meets a young Hindu boy (Rio Adlakha), with whom he plays chess with while sharing stories and future dreams. Through a series of heart-wrenching events and a surprise visitor, chances are he won’t survive. But if he does, Diego must relearn how to live and how to rediscover his sexual liberation.

My Hindu Friend opens in select theaters including Kent Theater (Brooklyn), Laemmle Glendale (California), Classic Cinemas (Illinois), Gloucester Cinema (Massachusetts), Aurora Cineplex (Georgia), Harkins Shea Scottsdale (Arizona), Emagine Canton (Michigan), Atlas Cinemas Diamond Center (Ohio), St. Michaels Cinema (Minnesota), Flagship Cinemas Homestead and Galaxy Cinema Monroe (Florida).

Watch the trailer below.