HBO, TNT And TBS Team For Sundance ‘Our Stories To Tell’ Multicultural Pop-Up Experience

EXCLUSIVE: HBO, TNT and TBS are heading to the Sundance Film Festival with “Our Stories to Tell”, a 3-day pop-up experience that will celebrate their commitment to multicultural storytelling, creators and audiences. This event will take place January 24-26 on Main Street in Park City, Utah.

Similar to the event held in November in Los Angeles, the invite-only event space will include interactive programming that will empower and celebrate diverse voices and the creatives that bring the networks’ award-winning programming to life. The event will include panel conversations and discussions with on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent, exclusive dinners with casts, and more to showcase ongoing initiatives that engage African American, Asian American, LGBTQ+, and Latinx audiences.

“We are excited to kick off 2020 by bringing Our Stories To Tell to the Sundance Film Festival. The creativity and powerful discussions this space has inspired since its inception in 2017 is truly impactful and we look forward to continuing to champion the diversity of our culture and community in all aspects of our programming both on and off-screen.” said Jackie Gagne, Vice President, Multicultural Marketing at HBO.

Programming includes an exclusive dinner honoring Black Women in Hollywood with participating talent Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Robin Thede, and Lena Waithe; a dinner and conversation with the stars of Insecure to discuss the upcoming fourth season, and much more.

Additionally, from January 24-27 WarnerMedia will also transform the space located at Heber & Main at 660 Main St. with a slew of activations. The WarnerMedia Lodge will include Elevating Storytelling with AT&T which will host daily lunches for celebrities and tastemakers, premiere parties and after-parties, industry panels and cast dinners for some of the festival’s most buzzed-about titles and WarnerMedia properties. Adjacent to the space will be Lateral, a hotspot hosted by WarnerMedia featuring panel discussions, receptions, live entertainment and late-night programming.

Read the “Our Stories To Tell” schedule below.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 24, 2020

2PM-4PM / Après Ski

Human By Orientation, HBO’s platform that celebrates all orientations and gender identities, will be hosting an après ski happy hour. Offering Sundance attendees a decidedly queer mountain-top experience, all are welcome to ease into the weekend.

EXPECTED TALENT: Shangela Laquifa Wadley (We’re Here, HBO)

4PM-6PM / Unfolding Narratives (HBO & TBS)

In partnership with Asian Pacific Filmmakers Experience, we will host an intimate discussion with talent from HBO and TBS sharing their perspectives on visibility and diversity in front of and behind the scenes within the entertainment industry.

EXPECTED TALENT: Suzy Nakamura (Avenue 5, HBO), Alexander Hodge (Insecure, HBO), Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni (Miracle Workers: Dark Ages, TBS), Minji Chang (Asian Pacific Filmmakers Experience), Kimmy Yam (moderator)

7:30PM-10PM / HERstory

A dinner in celebration of the talented Black women running the industry.

EXPECTED TALENT: Issa Rae (Insecure, HBO), Yvonne Orji (Insecure, HBO), Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show, HBO), Lena Waithe (Westworld, HBO) and more.

9PM-11PM / ¡Pa’ lante! Empowering the NextGen of Storytellers

An exclusive conversation and reception celebrating the current leaders in Latinx storytelling, the new generation of voices and what comes next in partnership with Remezcla.

EXPECTED TALENT: Sara Rodriguez (VP of HBO Documentary Films), Brian Lazarte (Filmmaker,​McMillion$, HBO), James Lee Hernandez (​Filmmaker, McMillion$, HBO), ​Manuel Betancourt (Remezcla, Moderator)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 25, 2020

9AM-11AM / The Grind presented by POV

Drop in, grab a cup of coffee and mingle.

10AM-12PM / Masters in Craft: A Workshop on the Power of Visibility

HBO’s POV, which shines a light on HBO’s multicultural & international BTS talent, returns to Sundance with an intimate workshop to equip the next generation of storytellers with industry-specific tips and tools.

EXPECTED TALENT: Andrij Parekh (Watchmen, HBO), Thembi Banks (Insecure, HBO), Akilah Green (A Black Lady Sketch Show, HBO), Syreeta Singleton (Insecure, HBO), Prentice Penny (Insecure, HBO), Mathan Erhardt (Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS)

12:30PM-2:30PM / Snowpiercer Panel and Reception (TNT)

A panel and reception for TNT’s new series, Snowpiercer. Join us for a candid conversation with cast, moderated by April Reign.

EXPECTED TALENT: Graeme Manson (Showrunner), Daveed Diggs, Lena Hall

6:30PM-9PM / Insecure Dinner (HBO)

HBO celebrates the return of Insecure for its fourth season with the cast of the beloved series. Seated dinner and moderated conversation by Elaine Welteroth.

TALENT EXPECTED: Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Alexander Hodge, Prentice Penny

7PM-9PM / HBO x Blackhouse: A Lowkey Convo with Issa Rae and Prentice Penny

(To take place at the Blackhouse space.)

Ahead of Season 4, Issa Rae and Prentice Penny will have a candid conversation about all things Insecure, moderated by Bevy Smith. Committed to highlighting the power of Black creatives and storytelling, Blackhouse has been a long-standing partner of HBO. By bringing this special to Sundance, we’ll have the opportunity to speak about the special ahead of it’s premiere and amongst those who are continuously pushing culture forward.

TALENT EXPECTED: Issa Rae (Insecure), Prentice Penny (Insecure), Bevy Smith (Moderator)

10PM-2AM / The Let Out

When the screenings end, The Let Out begins. Come toast to another year on Main Street.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 26, 2020

9AM-11AM / The Grind presented by POV

Drop in, grab a cup of coffee and mingle.

1PM-4PM / “Our Stories to Tell” Brunch

A brunch to celebrate the diverse creatives, creators, and those making a way for diverse storytelling.