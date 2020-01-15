Wolfgang Puck has cooked up a deal with HBO Max. The celebrity chef is to front and exec produce an eight-part unscripted series for the forthcoming streaming service.

The platform has ordered The Event, an unscripted documentary series that will go behind the scenes of the extraordinary events created by Wolfgang Puck Catering and legendary restaurateur Wolfgang Puck.

The hour-long series will be produced by Naked and Afraid producer Renegade 83 and will follow various members of Puck’s team. It will cover events like the Academy Awards Oscars Party to the 10,000 guest Adobe MAXBash.

“Wolfgang is one of the most accomplished chefs of our time and for decades has been the go-to restaurateur and caterer for the biggest names and events in Hollywood and across the country,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer HBO Max, president TNT, TBS, and TruTV. “This series will usher viewers into a world of opulence and luxury and showcase the unpredictable challenges he and his team encounter while executing the biggest and most exclusive A-list events we all wish we were invited to.”

Puck added, “We are really excited to share a behind the scenes look at planning our most creative and complicated events with HBO Max subscribers.”

The Event is executive produced by David Garfinkle and Jay Renfroe for Renegade 83, Wolfgang Puck, Carl Schuster, Eamon Harrington and John Watkin.