HBO Max Wins 5-Bidder Auction For YA Novel ‘I’ll Be The One,’ Focusing On Bisexual Korean-American Teen’s Star Dreams

Upstart streamer HBO Max prevailed over 5 bidders to win the rights to Lyla Lee’s upcoming YA novel I’ll Be The One, and will turn it into a feature film. The upcoming direct-to-consumer offering from WarnerMedia is teaming on the with Anonymous Content.

Nahnatchka Khan, creator of the ABC sitcom Fresh Off the Boat and director of the Netflix feature Always Be My Maybe, is attached to produce and eyeing to direct the project through her Fierce Baby Productions. Fierce Baby’s head of film Chloe Yellin will also produce with Khan. Anonymous Content Partner, Joy Gorman Wettels will also produce from a script by Emmy-nominated Korean-American writer Colleen McGuinness (Ramy, 30 Rock).

The film spotlights 16-year-old Skye Shin—a bi-sexual, Korean-American girl— as she pursues her dreams as a participant on reality TV singing and dancing competition “K-Pop Shining Star.” With the help of her new friends and her crush, world famous model Henry Cho, Skye faces the industry’s old-fashioned beauty standards head on, setting her sights on becoming a K-pop star – one the world has never seen before. Book will be published by the HarperCollins imprint Katherine Tegen Books this summer.

Anonymous Content’s Kevin Cotter and Aevitas’ Creative’s Warren Aetas brought it in under a first look Anonymous has with Aevitas. Todd Shuster and Penny Moore of Aevitas Creative will also serve as producer and executive producer respectively