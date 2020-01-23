HBO Max Sets Pia Chaozon Barlow As SVP Program Marketing For Streamer

HBO Max has hired Netflix’s Pia Chaozon Barlow as SVP Program Marketing.

She returns to the now-WarnerMedia fold after serving as HBO’s Director of Advertising & Promotions until 2014. In that job, she launched campaigns for such high-profile series as Girls, Silicon Valley, Boardwalk Empire and The Newsroom. She had been at Netflix for the past five-plus years.

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome Pia Chaozon Barlow back to the family,” said Chris Spadaccini, Chief Marketing Officer of WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer, to whom she will report. “Pia’s innovative thinking, proven track record, collaborative spirit, and institutional knowledge of the streaming business will add tremendous value to our team as we build a new brand of Originals to differentiate HBO Max.”

Chaozon Barlow will work alongside Peter Sherman, also SVP Program Marketing for HBO Max Originals, to share responsibility for its upcoming slate. Each will be responsible for a selection of programs and tasked with guiding the overall strategy, including creative, media, events, partnerships, and social media.

She most recently served as Head of Nonfiction Marketing at Netflix, overseeing campaigns for such diverse programming as Queer Eye, Chef’s Table, Nailed It!, Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé, Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones and Making a Murderer.

She also held a senior level theatrical marketing position at 20th Century Fox for a brief period between stints at Netflix, spearheading campaigns for acclaimed and popular films including Deadpool 2, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Greatest Showman and Love, Simon.