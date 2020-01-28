HBO Max Orders Comedy Pilot From ‘Broad City’ Trio & Mike Schur

EXCLUSIVE: Broad City alums Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky have teamed for a new single-camera comedy about two female friends. The project, executive produced by The Good Place creator Mike Schur, has landed a pilot order at HBO Max. It hails from Schur’s Fremulon and Universal TV, where Schur has an overall deal and Statsky recently signed an an overall deal.

Written by Downs, Aniello, who also directs, and Statsky, the untitled comedy revolves around a dark mentorship that forms between two women from different generations — a Las Vegas diva and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old.

Downs, Aniello and Statsky executive produce with Schur via Fremulon, David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment and The Good Pace executive producer Morgan Sackett. Universal TV, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios, is the studio.

Downs was a writer/executive producer and co-star on Broad City, which aired for five seasons on Comedy Central. He currently is a consulting producer on Comedy Central’s The Other Two. He also co-wrote, produced and starred opposite Scarlett Johanssen in the feature film Rough Night and currently guest stars in Apple’s Little America.

Aniello was a writer/executive producer and director on Broad City. She directs and is an executive producer on the upcoming Babysitters Club on Netflix. She directed the pilot of Comedy Central’s breakout new series Awkwafina is Nora From Queens.

Statsky served as a co-executive producer on Broad City. Statsky is co-executive producer on NBC’s The Good Place, created and exec produced by Schur. The two, along with Sackett, shared in the show’s comedy series Emmy nomination last year. Statsky’s writing credits also include NBC’s Parks and Recreation, Netflix’s Lady Dynamite, and Amazon’s Forever.

The Good Place, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Parks & Recreation creator/co-creator Schur is executive producing The Good Place, which is nearing the end of its fourth and final season on NBC. He also is an executive producer on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which is heading into its eighth season on NBC.