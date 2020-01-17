HBO Max Orders Cooking Competition Pilot ‘Fantasy Food Fight’

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max, the upcoming streaming platform of WarnerMedia, is getting into the cooking competition reality space with a pilot order to Fantasy Food Fight.

In each episode of Fantasy Food Fight, three highly skilled and imaginative chefs compete over two rounds to bring to life fiction’s most famous foods. They will be tasked with reimagining dishes like Scooby-Doo’s Scooby Snacks, Willy Wonka’s Everlasting Gobstopper, Rick and Morty’s Eyeholes and The Flinstone’s Baby Back Dinosaur Ribs. At the end, the chef who makes the most inventive, tasty, fantasy food will be crowned the winner.

The pilot is produced by Talos Films. The company’s principals Elli Hakami and Julian P. Hobbs serve as Executive Producer alongside Teri Weideman (Project Runway, Worst Cooks in America).

HBO Max launches in April.