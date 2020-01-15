The future of Audience Network originals Condor and Loudermilk remains in limbo after HBO Max content boss Kevin Reilly addressed the closure of the AT&T network.

Drama Condor, which stars Max Irons and was based on the James Grady novel Six Days of the Condor and its 1975 film adaptation Three Days of the Condor, was renewed for a second season in July 2018 and filming is thought to have taken place last summer.

Comedy Loudermilk, which was created by Peter Farrelly and Bobby Mort, was renewed for a third season following the launch of the second season of the Ron Livingston-fronted show in December 2018.

Reilly, who is Chief Content Officer at HBO Max and President, TNT, TBS & TruTV, speaking at the HBO Max exec session at Winter TCA, said, “They’re sorting through that right now. We need to let them go through their process. We’ll see what happens.”

This comes after earlier this month AT&T said that it will transition Audience Network’s linear and streaming broadcasts in the spring to become an HBO Max Preview Channel.