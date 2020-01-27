HBO Is The Best Network To Deal With, According To NPACT’s Survey Of Non-Fiction Producers

HBO ranks as the favorite network to deal with among reality producers – from pitch to series pick-up – according to a new poll conducted by NPACT, the trade group representing non-fiction TV producers.

Netflix, deemed “most respected” and most improved over the last year, finished second overall, followed closely by Nat Geo Wild. Rounding out the top 10 favorites are Oxygen, ID, CNN, History, USA, Bravo and A&E. HBO led the rankings in four of the 11 categories surveyed, including best to deal with overall; pitching; clarity regarding brand/content, and business affairs.

MTV, which finished at or near the bottom in nine categories surveyed, was the least favorite network to deal with overall, according to the 51 production companies that took part in the poll. VH1, Freeform, MSNBC, Fuse, TV One, Hulu, YouTube Originals, Viceland and ABC rounded out the bottom ten.

Among all networks and platforms, Nat Geo Wild was cited in the top 10 across more categories than any other network, followed by Netflix and Oxygen in second place; and HBO, A&E, National Geographic, Bravo and CNN tied for third.

USA was first in the category of program development; Facebook led in editorial oversight/notes; ID was #1 in production management; Oxygen was the leader in finance; and Bravo came in first in scheduling/promo support.

According to NPACT interim general manager Michelle Van Kempen, “The NPACT survey process over the last four years has gathered and communicated key intel and vital information from the production community, and it’s gratifying to see that resulting in improved relationships between producers and content buyers. With this year’s addition of “most improved” data across all categories, we’re also pleased that NPACT can provide a forum for those positive changes to be publicly recognized and acknowledged.”