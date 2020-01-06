HBO Boss On Big Golden Globes Night & Post-‘Game Of Thrones’ Awards Succession Plan

In January 2002, Bob Greenblatt was at the HBO Golden Globes party in the Beverly Hilton’s Circa 55 restaurant celebrating the drama series win for Six Feet Under, which he executive produced.

Eighteen years later, he was at the same Circa 55 party Sunday night celebrating the four Golden Globe wins for HBO in his role as Chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer. One of the wins was for drama series as Succession became only the fourth HBO drama to take the top category, joining The Sopranos (2000), Six Feet Under (2002) and Boardwalk Empire (2011).

“I was happy, I thought they were all deserved,” HBO President of Programming Casey Bloys said of the network’s four wins, two for Succession and two for Chernobyl. “I thought Meryl should’ve won, I called that a head-scratcher, but you always root for your team.”

Meryl Streep last month broke her own Golden Globe nomination record, earning her 34th nod for her portrayal of Mary Louise Wright in the second season of HBO’sBig Little Lies. The trophy in her category, actress in a series, limited series or motion picture, went to Patricia Arquette for Hulu’s The Act.

Speaking of head-scratchers, the lack of HFPA love for Emmy juggernaut Game of Thrones, has been puzzling. The series ended its run with a lone Golden Globe win, for co-star Peter Dinklage in 2002. The hit drama’s final season earned a single nom, for star Kit Harington, who didn’t win.

“We managed to do so well, and we didn’t have Game Of Thrones,” Bloys said. “We are excited what that shows for our future.”

In addition to Succession Season 2, HBO will rely on Watchmen, the return of Westworld, a couple of new limited series and docs for the upcoming TV awards cycle, Bloys said.