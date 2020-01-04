Click to Skip Ad
‘Hawaii Five-0’ And CBS Lineup Top A Cold Winter’s Night In The Friday Ratings Wars

Hawaii Five-0
CBS

It’s freezing out there in much of the US. So, naturally, the nation’s TV audiences were eager for a glimpse of paradise, propelling Hawaii Five-0 To the top of the Friday demo ratings wars.

The CBS crime drama scored an 0.9 and 7.99 million total viewers, easily outdistancing its competition. The strong lead at 8 PM was the gateway powering the eye network to an overall Friday night victory, as Magnum P.I. came in at 0.8 and 7.81 million in viewers, and Blue Bloods had an 0.7 and 7.69 million audience.

The runner-ups on the rerun-heavy night included Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown, which came in at an 0.7 in demos.

In the newsmag wars, ABC’s two-hour 20/20  had an 0.7, while NBC’s Dateline scored an 0.6 for its two-hour segment.

The rest of the night featured reruns

 

 

