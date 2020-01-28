French Producer-Distributor Haut Et Court Expands To UK With London Hire

EXCLUSIVE: Prolific Paris-based producer-distributer Haut et Court, whose TV credits include The Returned, The Young Pope and The Last Panthers, has hired a UK-based development scout as the company’s search for international TV and film projects gathers pace.

Based in London, former Fremantle editorial assistant Juliette Carlton-Thoquenne will act as Haut et Court’s UK contact and first port of call for writers and agents, and will develop and script-edit on English-language projects.

The French-British dual national will report into producer Caroline Benjo and will travel between the company’s London and Paris office.

Haut et Court has grown its international TV slate in recent years. Latest co-productions emanating from Israel include English-language dramas Fertile Crescent from Hulu/Arte, and Canal + show Possessions. Both series are currently in post-production. The former, starring James Purefoy, is created by Maria Feldman, Eitan Mansuri, Amit Cohen and Ron Leshem and directed by Oded Ruskin (False Flag), while the latter, starring Reda Kateb, is created by Shachar Magen (Sirens) and directed by Thomas Vincent (Bodyguard).

The company is also a producer on The Young Pope follow-up The New Pope, starring Jude Law, John Malkovich, Cécile de France and Ludivine Sagnier.

The next step, the company tells us, is to increase the English-language slate by working with more UK-based talent. The company will also continue to work with UK producers on co-productions.

The hire is indicative of a growing trend among U.S. and European companies looking to grow their presence in the UK capital as the global hunt for must-have content and talent intensifies.

Haut et Court’s recent film productions and releases include Dominik Moll’s well-received Venice title Only The Animals and Grímur Hákonarson’s Toronto dramedy The County.