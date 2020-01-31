Harvey Weinstein Trial: Second Formal Accuser Describes Sexual Assaults

In vivid testimony wrapping up the fourth week of Harvey Weinstein’s trial in New York, hairstylist and actress Jessica Mann described her dealings with Weinstein, which she says culminated in sexual assault.

Mann is one of two accusers whose allegations against Weinstein form the basis of the five felony counts against him. Her testimony is expected to last all day. Weinstein has maintained that all encounters have been consensual. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

In more than an hour on the witness stand this morning, Mann described entering Weinstein’s glittering orbit as an aspiring actress in LA, who moved there after a poor upbringing in a Washington state trailer park. After meeting Weinstein in 2012 through an actress friend, she was soon attending parties with him, which progressed to dinner and drinks meetings [ostenibly about work] and, eventually, she says, rape.

After one encounter in the bar of the Montage hotel in Beverly Hills, Weinstein told Mann and her friend that he had parts in mind for them in a vampire film he was producing. He told them to meet him upstairs in his suite and he would give them the scripts.

Soon after they got to the suite, Weinstein grabbed Mann and pulled her into the bedroom, she testified. “We got into this tussle back and forth. I was able to turn around. … He still had me by one arm. The more I fought, the angrier he got.” She said he kept telling her, “You’re not going to leave before I do something for you. … He told me to sit on the bed and that’s when he went down on me.”

After the oral encounter ended, she recalled, “I kind of locked up and got quiet.” Asked by prosecutor Joan Illuzzi how she felt during the act, she said, “I started to fake an orgasm to get out of it. … He asked me how it was, did I like it? I told him, ‘Oh, the best I ever had.’”

The episode at the Montage followed a similar one at the Peninsula Hotel, Mann testified, where the two had dinner and Weinstein invited her upstairs and demanded a massage with lotion. Rubbing lotion on his bare back as he lay shirtless and face down on the bed, she testified, “He had a lot of blackheads. The texture of that was uncomfortable.”

According to prosecutors, Mann also says she was raped at a New York hotel later in 2013.

The defense team raised repeated objections to Illuzzi’s questions. New York Supreme Court Judge James Burke sustained several of them and also admonished Mann, “Listen carefully to the questions and answer only the questions you’re asked, please.”

Many objections centered on questions about Mann’s friend, who accompanied her to Weinstein’s hotel room at the Montage. She was questioned by the D.A.’s office but is not being called as a witness. “They know she undercuts the witness’ testimony because she said the witness wanted a relationship with Harvey Weinstein,” defense attorney Damon Cheronis asserted.

Earlier this morning, before the jury entered the courtroom, Cheronis delivered a full-throated attack on the D.A.’s office for what he said were violations of discovery rules. Burke denied the defense’s latest motion for a mistrial.

