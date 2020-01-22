Prosecutor Describes Harvey Weinstein As Sexual Predator & Rapist: “Not A Harmless Old Man”

New York Assistant District Attorney Meghan Hast described a pattern of repeated sexual assault by producer Harvey Weinstein, telling jurors in her opening argument that they will come to see the famous Hollywood producer as “a sexual predator and a rapist.”

The jury of seven men and five women listened intently on Wednesday as she described, in graphic detail, the stories of three alleged victims, all of them vulnerable in their lives and careers who were “tricked” by Weinstein into situations where he raped and assaulted them.

“It will be clear through out this trial that the defendant knew he was preying on the naive and inexperienced,” Hast said, as Weinstein, sitting with his attorneys, looked on. As she described one woman’s story, she told jurors, “despite what your eyes are seeing, this is not a harmless old man.”

Prosecutors also plan to rely on the stories of three accusers whose allegations did not result in charges, in an effort to expose similar patterns of conduct.

“Ultimately this trial is about the defendant’s style of conquest, and it is for his lack of empathy that he must be held accountable,” Hast told the jurors.

Weinstein, 67, faces five charges of sexual assault stemming from allegations by two women related to incidents in 2006 and 2013. Prosecutors also plan to call actress Annabella Sciorra to highlight her allegations that Weinstein sexually assaulted her in 1993-94. The former Miramax honcho has insisted that all the sexual encounters were consensual. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

The courtroom was filled with media from all over the world, with members lining up at 4 a.m. to get one of 70 courthouse seats reserved for the press.

Weinstein, wearing a black suit, entered the courtroom without his familiar walker, leaning on the arm of his media representative. Among those who showed up at the courthouse was Gloria Allred, who sat in the front row on the prosecution side.

