Harvey Weinstein Trial: Forensic Psychiatrist Testifies Victims “Almost Always” Maintain Contact With Rapists

A prosecutor’s expert witness on sexual assault testified on Friday that rape victims often maintain contact with their perpetrators in the aftermath of the traumatic experience — an effort to counter Harvey Weinstein’s defense, which is expected to present a series of emails that his accusers sent him after their assault.

Forensic psychiatrist Barbara Ziv, who also testified at the Bill Cosby trial, ran through a number of rape “myths,” or commonly held beliefs about sexual assault victims.

Ziv did not address the Weinstein case specifically, and told the court that she had not discussed the Weinstein case with prosecutors even though she was retained by them.

Ziv said that many victims maintain contact with their perpetrator.

“They almost always do,” she said.

Ziv said that many victims know their perpetuators — citing a figure of 85% — and after the assault they have an attitude of wanting to move on with their lives and putting the memories of the rape “in a box and just forget about it.”

They also “don’t want the perpetrator to ruin their reputation and friendships.” Their feeling is, she said, “God forbid they ruin the rest of my life.”

She also told the jury that it is “very rare” that victims go to the police, and challenged the notion that they will tell someone promptly about an assault. She described what she called the “shame” of the experience, even that they may believe that they may have done something wrong.

“They can’t really believe that this has happened to them,’ Ziv said. “They are hoping that this is just an aberration. You hear that all the time.” She said that many want to go back to the way things were, but the memory of the assault does not disappear.

She said that in many cases “there is an implied threat and sometimes explicit,” as a perpetrators will say things like, “If you tell anyone this no one is going to believe you,” or, “I will bring you down,” or “I will make sure you pay for it.”

She also said that another myth is that someone can determine whether someone has been raped just by their behavior.

“It is a disorienting experience, and their basic experience may not reveal they are horrified or grossed out,” she said.

A focus of Weinstein’s legal team has been on the behavior of his accusers after their alleged assaults. They plan to challenge accusers with what they describe as friendly and even “loving” emails sent to Weinstein. In his opening arguments, attorney Damon Cheronis showed the text of some of the emails and asked the jury whether it made sense that a victim would write such messages after their alleged assaults.

Weinstein, 67, faces five charges of sexual assault stemming from allegations by two women related to incidents in 2006 and 2013. Another woman, actress Annabella Sciorra, testified on Thursday that Weinstein raped her sometime in the winter of 1993-94. She is a part of the case as prosecutors try to prove that Weinstein was a serial predator.

Weinstein has insisted that all the sexual encounters were consensual. If convicted, he could face life in prison.