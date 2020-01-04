Harvey Weinstein Speaks To CNN: Big Misconceptions About Him Come From Media Assumptions

Harvey Weinstein answered eight questions from CNN via email, continuing a media campaign that also saw his defense attorney speak to the news network.

Weinstein will go on trial next week for rape. A conviction could mean he’ll spend decades in prison, essentially meaning a life sentence for the 67-year-old movie mogul, who appears to be in poor health.

“The past two years have been grueling and have presented me with a great opportunity for self-reflection,” Weinstein wrote. “I realize now that I was consumed with my work, my company and my drive for success. This caused me to neglect my family, my relationships and to lash out at the people around me. I have been in rehab since October 2017, and have been involved in a 12-step program and meditation. I have learned to give up my need for control.”

More than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual abuse since stories about his conduct came to light in October 2017. He is charged with predatory sexual assault, a criminal sexual act, first-degree rape and third-degree rape. He has denied the allegations and his defense team has maintained all sex was consensual.