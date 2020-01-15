Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Harry Potter’ Pics Won’t Be On HBO Max In Near Future – TCA

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Harry Potter’ Pics Won’t Be On HBO Max In Near Future – TCA

harry potter
Warner Bros.

While the HBO Max executives Wednesday at TCA highlighted 500 classic movies to be on the service at launch later this spring, curated by Turner Classic Movies, don’t expect to see Harry Potter. Harry Potter is tied up with another programming group,” said Michael Quigley, EVP Content Acquisitions at TNT, TBS, TruTV, HBO and HBO Max.

What? How?

In 2016, NBCUniversal wrapped up an exclusive deal for all Warner BrosJ. K. Rowling’s Wizarding World movies including the Fantastic Beasts spinoffs. That contract began in July 2018 and goes through April 2025, giving all Comcast TV networks all on-air and digital rights. Universal theme parks is also the home for Harry Potter experiences.

“Those discussions will continue,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS & TruTV. “You can’t have our experience without Harry Potter.

On Thursday, Comcast will hold an investors day to show off their new streaming service Peacock.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad