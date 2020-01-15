While the HBO Max executives Wednesday at TCA highlighted 500 classic movies to be on the service at launch later this spring, curated by Turner Classic Movies, don’t expect to see Harry Potter. “Harry Potter is tied up with another programming group,” said Michael Quigley, EVP Content Acquisitions at TNT, TBS, TruTV, HBO and HBO Max.

What? How?

In 2016, NBCUniversal wrapped up an exclusive deal for all Warner Bros’ J. K. Rowling’s Wizarding World movies including the Fantastic Beasts spinoffs. That contract began in July 2018 and goes through April 2025, giving all Comcast TV networks all on-air and digital rights. Universal theme parks is also the home for Harry Potter experiences.

“Those discussions will continue,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS & TruTV. “You can’t have our experience without Harry Potter.“

On Thursday, Comcast will hold an investors day to show off their new streaming service Peacock.