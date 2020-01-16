‘Harry & Meghan: The Royals In Crisis’ Special Set On Fox

Click to Skip Ad
'MacGruber', Laverne Cox, Amy Poehler & Mindy Kaling On First Peacock Development Slate

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Shutterstock

Fox is coattailing the headlines out of Great Britain with Harry & Meghan: The Royals In Crisis, a one-hour special set to air at 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 29.

The network said “the exclusive TMZ investigation will cut through the noise, inaccuracies and speculation surrounding the couple’s surprise announcement.” More than a dozen people with real ties to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife, Meghan Markle, as well as the rest of the royals, have the exclusive story of the tensions that led to a nearly impossible decision for the Queen.

Produced by Telepictures, the special also focuses on the quiet moves of Harry and Meghan to enter the world of entertainment.

Harvey Levin, Ryan Regan and Don Nash serve as executive producers.

 

