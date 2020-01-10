Harry Hains Dies: ‘American Horror Story’, ‘The OA’ Actor Was 27

Harry Hains, who played a victim of Jeffrey Dahmer in American Horror Story: Hotel and appeared on The OA and Sneaky Pete, died January 7, according to his mother, actress Jane Badler. He was 27.

Badler, who starred in both iterations of TV’s sci-fi series V, did not disclose her son’s cause of death but wrote on Instagram that Hains had “struggled with mental illness and addiction.”

“On Jan 7 my beautiful son died,” Badler wrote on the Instagram post last night. “He was 27 and had the world at his feet. But sadly he struggled with mental illness and addiction. A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time .. I will miss you Harry every day of my life.”

Harry Hains, Seth Gabel ‘American Horror Story: Hotel’ (2015) FX

Born on December 4, 1992, in Melbourne, Australia, Hains eventually relocated to Los Angeles, becoming a model, actor and musician (he played music under the name ANTIBOY). In addition to the 2015 AHS role, Hains played Noah in a March 2019 episode of Netflix’s The OA. Other TV credits

He also starred in indie films including Groupie (2018) and The Surface (2015) and appeared in several others.

A memorial service for Hains is planned for Sunday in Hollywood.

Notable Hollywood and Entertainment Industry Deaths In 2020