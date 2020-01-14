Hans Zimmer Confirmed For James Bond Pic ‘No Time To Die’; Could Billie Eilish Record Theme?

Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer has officially taken over the reins on the next James Bond pic, No Time To Die, replacing Dan Romer.

The James Bond twitter account tweeted the following message from director Cary Joji Fukunaga:

CONFIRMED: @HansZimmer will compose the score for #NoTimeToDie. Director Cary Joji Fukunaga said: “I’m beyond excited that Hans is scoring #NoTimeToDie. The music of Bond has always been iconic and I’ve already witnessed Hans adding his touch of genius to the Bond legacy.” pic.twitter.com/L3q06ymLyH — James Bond (@007) January 13, 2020

Zimmer himself also took to the social media platform, simply posting a No Time To Die graphic.

Today, rumours are also swirling that American singer Billie Eilish could be recording the film’s official theme. Unconfirmed reports emerged this morning from Bond info sources linking Eilish, and the singer responded by cryptically posting on her Instagram story a gallery of female Bond actresses, including Eva Green, Halle Berry and Lea Seydoux; the latter will reprise her role in No Time To Die.

Deadline has contacted Eilish’s reps seeking confirmation. If the reports are true, the 18-year-old singer would become the youngest person to record a Bond theme.

The pic releases on April 10 in North America via United Artists Releasing banner, with Universal Pictures International launching in the UK and select international territories on April 2.

In the film, 007 has left active service. However, his peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) coaxes him out of retirement for the fight against a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. Rami Malek is playing Safin, said to be the film’s villain, and the cast also features Ana de Armas, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, and Naomie Harris. Watch the trailer here.