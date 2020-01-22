Guy Pearce & Matilda Lutz Board Andrew Baird’s Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Zone 414’

EXCLUSIVE: Golden Globe nominee Guy Pearce and Italian model Matilda Lutz have joined Andrew Baird’s sci-fi movie Zone 414 which is currently shooting in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Highland Film Group is handling worldwide sales.

Set in the near future in Zone 414’s colony of humanoid robots, private investigator, pic follows David Carmichael (Pearce) who is hired by an obsessive business tycoon Marlon Veidt (Travis Fimmel) to find his rebellious daughter. Teaming up with a highly advanced, self-aware A.I. (Lutz), David moves through the dangerous iron jungle, rapidly piecing together the mystery and uncovering a crime that questions the origins of Zone 414 and the “City of Robots.”

Baird directs off a script by Bryan Edward Hill. The film is produced by Martin Brennan, Jib Polhemus, Andrew Baird, and Deborah Kolar, and executive produced by Mark Huffam.

Pearce was Golden Globe nominated for the HBO mini-series Mildred Pierce in the supporting category, a role he won a 2011 Primetime Emmy for. The British-born actors feature credits include the upcoming Sony Vin Diesel pic Bloodshot Mary Queen of Scots, L.A. Confidential, Memento and Prometheus. Lutz starred in Paramount’s horror sequel Rings, and the 2017 action-thriller Revenge. We exclusively broke the story on Fimmel’s attachment to the project back in August.

Pearce is repped by CAA and Independent Talent; Lutz is represented by The Gersh Agency and Silver Lining Entertainment.