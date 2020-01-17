Freeform has renewed its hit spinoffs grown-ish (season 4) and Good Trouble (season 3). The pickups were announced Friday during Freeform’s presentation at TCA.

The renewal for black-ish spinoff grown-ish follows last night’s season 3 premiere and comes on the heels of strong ratings for season 2. The series ranked as last year’s No. 1 live-action comedy on cable among Women 18-34 and Females 12-34.

Starring Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Luka Sabbat and Diggy Simmons, the series is a contemporary take on the issues that students face in the world of higher education.

In season 3, the gang returns as confident, eager and seasoned upper-classmen, with Zoey and her girls (… and Vivek) moving into an off-campus home, ready to take on the school year. They quickly realize that they have been mistaken about the disillusionment of adulthood, with real-life problems coming for them, including student loans, work/life balance and, of course, messy breakups.



grown-ish is produced by ABC Signature Studios, a part of Disney Television Studios, and executive produced by Kenya Barris, Julie Bean, Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry, Craig Doyle, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. It airs Thursdays at 8 PM.



The Fosters spinoff Good Trouble ranked as last year’s No. 2 new cable drama among Females 12-34. It follows residents of The Coterie as they deal with the consequences of their personal and professional decisions and realize that sometimes standing up for what you believe in comes at a price. Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Sherry Cola, Tommy Martinez, Zuri Adele, Emma Hunton and Josh Pence star.

The current season picks up with Callie and Mariana’s relationship on the rocks after Callie has decided to move in with Jamie and leave the “Coterie Biatches” behind.

Co-created and executive produced by Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige and Bradley Bredeweg, Good Trouble airs Wednesdays at 10 PM on Freeform. Gregory Gugliotta, Christine Sacani, Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina also serve as executive producers.