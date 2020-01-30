‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Ellen Pompeo Calls For Cancellation Of TMZ For Its Reporting On Kobe Bryant

Ellen Pompeo has blasted TMZ for breaking the Kobe Bryant crash story, conflating the media outlet’s news-gathering abilities with allegedly “exploiting women.”

The longtime Grey’s Anatomy actress tweeted out her attack on Tuesday, asking her following to sign a petition that would cancel the investigative TV show.

“I wonder why police departments give @HarveyLevinTMZ all this sensitive info ? I wonder why @HarveyLevinTMZ puts out photos of women who have been attacked or assaulted. …Who were victims? Exploiting women who have been abused… why is this guy still in business at all? So many questions I have …if we are not tolerating abuse anymore… shouldn’t we be calling this out? Exploiting women who have been abused… exploiting the brutal sudden death of peoples loved ones is certainly emotional abuse… I call times up on his behavior.”

Pompeo added that “tabloid media emotionally abuses women and we are their biggest audience.”

Her tweet comes after Los Angeles County Undersheriff Tim Murakami criticized l“a media outlet” for publishing news of Bryant’s death before the official law enforcement identification. Murakami also said the next-of-kin had not been notified when the news broke.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva also took issue with TMZ during a TV press conference. “It would be extremely disrespectful to understand that your loved one … perished and you learn about it from TMZ. That is just wholly inappropriate.” TMZ founder Harvey Levin has denied that the media outlet jumped the gun, saying it published after Vanessa Bryant had been notified. The official word of the occupants of the helicopter that crashed on Sunday came on Tuesday.