Gretchen Carlson To Host Interview Series In the Works At Blumhouse Television

EXCLUSIVE: Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson is returning to the interviewer’s chair as part of a deal with Blumhouse Television, the studio behind Showtime’s The Loudest Voice. Carlson has partnered with the indie studio to develop an interview series which Blumhouse will produce.

The Golden Globe-nominated The Loudest Voice, which tells the story of Fox News founder and longtime chief Roger Ailes, depicts Carlson’s time at the network with Ailes, as well as her departure and the filing of her sexual harassment lawsuit against her former boss, which led to the eventual end of Ailes’ reign and precipitated the #MeToo movement.

Carlson is portrayed by Naomi Watts in The Loudest Voice, one of two high-profile 2019 screen takes on the Fox News sexual harassment scandal, along with the movie Bombshell, in which she is portrayed by Nicole Kidman.

Described as “an interview series that dares to ask the difficult questions”, the Carlson-hosted Blumhouse TV program, now in the works, will feature special guests to discuss topical, provocative subject matter, including #MeToo and the movement’s evolution.

“Gretchen is one of the most respected news anchors and a formidable advocate for women’s empowerment. Since developing The Loudest Voice, our respect for her has only increased,” said Blumhouse TV co-presidents Jeremy Gold and Marci Wiseman. “We see a kindred spirit in Gretchen who is unafraid to shine a light where others may not dare to look and we’re happy that she has made Blumhouse a home.”

Carlson returned to television in 2019 with a three-part documentary deal with A+E Originals. Carlson executive produced and hosted the three documentary specials, one of which examined the untold stories of sexual harassment and abuse in the workplace.

“Since filing my lawsuit three years ago, helping to tell the stories of brave women and give a voice to the voiceless has become my passion,” Carlson said. “I am thrilled to be partnering with Blumhouse as I continue to explore more untold stories and create a platform for necessary conversations.”

Named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2017, Carlson is a best-selling author of Be Fierce and an empowerment advocate. Last month, she founded the organization “Lift Our Voices” with former Fox News colleagues Julie Roginsky and Diana Falzone. Its mission is to end the practice of Non-Disclosure Agreements, confidentiality provisions and forced arbitration clauses that have prevented employees from publicly discussing and disclosing toxic workplace conditions, including sexual harassment and assault.

Carlson is repped by ICM Partners, Ashley Bekton and Untitled Entertainment.

Blumhouse TV’s roster of credits include HBO’s The Normal Heart, Sharp Objects and The Jinx, USA/Syfy’s The Purge, Hulu’s Into the Dark anthology and the upcoming Showtime limited series Good Lord Bird.