Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Impeachment TV: Articles Delivered To Senate, Trial To Start On Tuesday

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Top Law Firms Merge Into Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher

Read the full story

Greg Berlanti ‘Green Lantern’ HBO Max Series Details Teased At TCA

green lantern corps
DC Comics

HBO Max Head of Original Content Sarah Aubrey told the TCA press corps had some details on Greg Berlanti’s upcoming Green Lantern series for the upcoming streaming service.

“It’s going to span several decades on focus on two stories about Green Lanterns on Earth” as well as one in space “going into the Sinestro story” said the programming boss. Sinestro is a former Green Lantern Corps member who was dishonorably discharged for abusing his power. He is the archenemy of Hal Jordan and founder of the Sinestro Corps.

Berlanti co-wrote the Martin Campbell-directed 2011 feature film, but at a cost of $200M, the pic was a flop grossing just under $220M WW. Sinestro in the movie was played by Mark Strong.

Berlanti has a deal with Warner Bros. TV worth $400M in cash guarantees.

 

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad