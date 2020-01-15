Greg Berlanti ‘Green Lantern’ HBO Max Series Details Teased At TCA

HBO Max Head of Original Content Sarah Aubrey told the TCA press corps had some details on Greg Berlanti’s upcoming Green Lantern series for the upcoming streaming service.

“It’s going to span several decades on focus on two stories about Green Lanterns on Earth” as well as one in space “going into the Sinestro story” said the programming boss. Sinestro is a former Green Lantern Corps member who was dishonorably discharged for abusing his power. He is the archenemy of Hal Jordan and founder of the Sinestro Corps.

Berlanti co-wrote the Martin Campbell-directed 2011 feature film, but at a cost of $200M, the pic was a flop grossing just under $220M WW. Sinestro in the movie was played by Mark Strong.

Berlanti has a deal with Warner Bros. TV worth $400M in cash guarantees.