Gravitas Picks Up Sundance Drama ‘Blush’ Starring Wendi McLendon-Covey

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has secured the North American distribution rights to Blush, the drama written and directed by Debra Eisenstadt. Formally titled Imaginary Order, the pic, which premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, will get a day-and-date release on April 10.

Bridesmaids and The Goldbergs standout Wendi McLendon-Covey stars as Cathy, an obsessive-compulsive, middle-aged woman, struggling to maintain control and significance amid fears her husband is having an affair and her thirteen-year-old daughter is becoming estranged. Cathy retreats to her sister’s home where she cat-sits, compulsively cleans and spies on a neighboring family. One by one these neighbors lure Cathy into their lives, inspire her rebellion and threaten to unravel everything; from her precarious marriage to her daughter’s innocence to her own wavering sanity.

Eisenstadt produced the pic with Cosmos Kiindarius, Timur Bekbosunov, and Peter Wong for ACE Pictures. Tony Piantedosi, VP of acquisitions at Gravitas, negotiated the deal with ICM Partners and Cinetic.