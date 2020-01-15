Grasshopper Film Nabs Berlin Film Festival Pic ‘Fourteen’

Grasshopper Film has required the U.S. distribution rights to Fourteen, the feature about female friendship from writer/director Dan Sallitt, which premiered at the 2019 Berlin Film Festival. Starring Tallie Medel (The Unspeakable Act, Notes On An Appearance) and Norma Kuhling (NBC’s Chicago Med), the pic is slated for a theatrical release in the spring followed by a digital and home video release.

The story centers on Mara and Jo who, now in their twenties, have been close friends since middle school. Jo, the more outgoing figure, is a social worker who runs through a series of brief but intense relationships. Mara, a less splashy personality than Jo, bounces among teacher aide jobs while trying to land a position in elementary education, and writes fiction in her spare time. She too has a transient romantic life, though she seems to settle down after meeting Adam, a mild-mannered software developer.

It soon becomes apparent that Jo, despite her intellectual gifts, is unreliable in her professional life, losing and acquiring jobs at a troubling rate. Substance abuse may be responsible for Jo’s instability… but some observers suspect a deeper problem. As time passes, the more stable Mara sometimes tries to help, sometimes backs away to preserve herself, but never leaves behind her powerful childhood connection with Jo.

Producers are Caitlin Mae Burke and Graham Swon.

Sallitt’s previous films include The Unspeakable Act, Honeymoon, and All The Ships At Sea.