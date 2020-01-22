Grandview Hires Former Gersh Agent Ana Bedayo As Talent Manager

EXCLUSIVE: Former Gersh talent agent Ana Bedayo has joined Grandview as a talent manager.

Before Gersh, Bedayo was at Management 360. She transitioned to entertainment from politics, where she was at consulting firm Dewey Square Group. It is unclear at this time which actors she will bring with her.

Bedayo said, “I have been a fan of Grandview from afar and could not be more excited to join their team. The Partners have assembled an incredible group of collaborative, dynamic, and forward-thinking individuals in the talent department and I am honored to be a part of the GVA family.”

The Grandview Partners added, “Ana is an absolute star. She shares our passion for representing brilliant artists in all mediums and genres and is a tireless advocate for both her clients and for causes that truly matter. She has also been a passionate advocate of actors from diverse backgrounds and women of color. We appreciate and admire how she moves through the world, and we are excited to welcome her to Grandview Automatik.”

LA-based management and production firm Grandview Automatik has grown steadily since launching in 2014.