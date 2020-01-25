Grammy Awards Performer YG Arrested On Suspicion Of Robbery

Rapper YG was arrested this morning at his Chatsworth, Calif. mansion on suspicion of robbery by Los Angleles County sheriffs.

He is scheduled to appear Sunday as part of a Grammys tribute to slain rapper Nipsey Hussle at Sunday’s Grammys, performing with John Legend and Meek Mill, among others.

YG, whose real name is Keenon Jackson, was served with a search warrant at around 4am on Friday. He is being held on $250,000 bail, with an arraignment set for Tuesday. His arrest is not expected to interfere with his Grammys appearance.

The Compton rapper’s hits include Toot It and Boot It and Go Loko.

Details on what the robbery charges stem from or other details on the arrest were not immediately provided, although the sheriffs said it was part of an ongoing investigation.

YG has retained celebrity attorney Joe Tacopina, whose prior clients include Meek Mill, Jay-Z and Alex Rodriguez.