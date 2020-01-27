Grammy Ratings’ Early Results Steady With 2018 Low; Kobe Bryant Tribute & Big Billie Eilish Wins Rule Show

The shocking death of Kobe Bryant on Sunday cast a shadow over the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night, but America and some of the biggest artists around came to celebrate the NBA legend on music’s biggest night.

Starting with the first of many mentions of the retired L.A. Lakers start it was a night of big wins for Billie Eilish, DJ Khaled, Lizzo and Tyler, The Creator, Rosalia, Gary Clark Jr, and powerful tributes to Bryant and Nipsey Hussle.

On a night of mainly encores on other networks, the Alicia Keys-hosted CBS broadcast from Staples Center in Los Angeles also scored a 4.7 among adults 18-49 and 16.5 million viewers. Now, those arer unadjusted fast affiliates and will certainly change when the final numbers come out in the next few hours.

However, right now, amidst continuing controversy in the Recording Academy board room, the 62nd annual Grammys telecast is down 5% in the key demo from last year’s all-time ratings low. Looking at the set of eyeballs who tuned in, the 2020 Grammys slipped 7% for the ViacomCBS network compared with its 2019 fast affiliate viewership.

Sliding to an 18-49 low of 5.6/22 and essentially steady with 2018 in total audience, last year’s Grammys ceremony ended up with a total audience of 19.9 million.

Overall, in the early numbers, CBS easily won the night Sunday with a 4.1 rating and 15 million viewers in the 7-11 PM primetime slot.

We will update with final ratings on the over three-plus-hour 2020 Grammys as soon as we have them.