Alicia Keys, Boyz II Men Honor Kobe Bryant At Grammy Awards

Just hours after Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California, the Grammy Awards quickly put together a tribute honoring the late NBA legend.

Moments after Lizzo opened this evening’s show, host Alicia Keys took the stage.

“Here we are together on Music’s Biggest Night,” Keys said somberly. “But to be honest with you, we’re all feeling crazy sad right now because earlier today, Los Angeles, America and the whole wide world lost a hero, and we’re literally standing in here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built.”

“Right now Kobe and his daughter Gianna, and all of those that have been tragically lost today are in our spirits. They’re in our hearts. They’re in our prayers. They’re in this building,” Keys continued. “I would like to ask everybody to take a moment and just hold them inside of you… and share our strength and our support with their families. We never imagined in a million years we’d have to start the show like this. Never, never, never, never. So we wanted to do something that would describe, just a tiny bit, how we all feel right now.”

Keys then paused, and began to sing an a capella version of the Boyz II Men single “It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday” and was joined by the legendary R&B group.

At the end of the song, Keys said, “We love you Kobe.”

Organizers told Deadline before they show that they felt this was the right thing to do on Music’s Biggest Night, considering Bryant was beloved in Los Angeles, and played for years with the Lakers at the Staples Center, where the Grammys are held.

As musicians and performers arrived at Staples throughout the day, they passed hundreds of basketball fans who surrounded the venue to pay their respects to the five-time NBA champion.

Fans remember Kobe Bryant outside the Staples Center. Shutterstock

Grief-stricken fans wore Bryant’s jersey, carried flowers and bowed their heads in respect. His picture loomed over the crowd on the Jumbotron screen outside Staples.

Just before the Grammys telecast began, executive producer Ken Ehrlich, in his 40th and final turn, addressed attendees and opened with a reference to Bryant’s death explaining that there would be a tribute to five-time NBA champion.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others lost their lives in the crash that occurred just before 10 a.m. on a hillside above Calabasas

During an afternoon news conference, Los Angeles County officials said they believed a total of nine people were on board the aircraft when it crashed and sparked a brush fire. There were no survivors.