‘Pain And Glory’ Sweeps Top Honors At Spain’s Goya Awards

Pedro Almodovar’s Pain and Glory, a double Oscar nominee for star Antonio Banderas and the film itself in the Best International Feature race, swept the top categories Saturday at Spain’s Goya Awards.

Banderas, up for Best Actor at the Oscars, won best actor award at the Spanish film academy’s annual ceremony, held this year in Malaga. Almodovar won best director and for best screenplay, and the film took a total of seven awards from 16 nominations. One of those misses was Penelope Cruz, who lost in the best actress category to Belen Cuesta of The Endless Trench.

Alejandro Amenabar’s While at War, the Spanish Civil War drama that came in with a leading 17 nominations, won five awards including Eduard Fernandez for supporting actor.

Pain and Glory played in competition this year at the Cannes Film Festival, where Banderas won the Best Actor prize and launched his awards-season run. The film, which later became Spain’s Oscar entry, has grossed $35 million at the worldwide box office.