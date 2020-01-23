Gordon Lightfoot Documentary To Hit Theaters In May In Greenwich Entertainment Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Greenwich Entertainment has acquired domestic rights to , the feature documentary written, directed and produced by Martha Kehoe and Joan Tosoni. A May theatrical release is in the works for the pic, which premiered at HotDocs last spring.

The feature from Insight, which produced in association with Canada’s CBC, explores the career, music and influence of Gordon Lightfoot, who went from rural Ontario choirboy to international star with such folk-pop hits in the 1960s and ’70s as “If You Could Read My Mind,” “Sundown,” “Carefree Highway,” “Rainy Day People” and “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.”

Lightfoot received the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award, Canada’s highest honor in the performing arts, in 1997. Now 81, he still tours.

John Brunton, John Murray, and Allan and Gary Slaight are executive producers.

“Gordon Lightfoot is one of the essential singer-songwriters,” Greenwich’s Ed Arentz said. “Old fans and new will marvel at Lightfoot’s musical and lyrical mastery and just dig hanging out with the man himself.”

The deal was negotiated by Arentz and Murray from Insight on behalf of the filmmakers.

Greenwich, which released Nat Geo’s Oscar-winning documentary Free Solo last year, recently acquired Billie, a documentary about the life of Billie Holiday. That comes after it distributed a pair of music-focused docs that bowed in 2019: Andrew Slater’s Echo in the Canyon and Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice.