‘Good Trouble’: Priscilla Quintana To Recur In Freeform Series

EXCLUSIVE: Pandora star Priscilla Quintana is joining The Fosters spinoff Good Trouble in a recurring role.

The Freeform series follows residents of The Coterie as they deal with the consequences of their personal and professional decisions and realize that sometimes standing up for what you believe in comes at a price. The current season picked up with Callie and Mariana’s relationship on the rocks after Callie has decided to move in with Jamie and leave the “Coterie Biatches” behind.

Priscilla Quintana as Isabella in ‘Good Trouble’ Freeform/Christopher Willard

Quintana will play Isabella, a sexy, charming, outgoing aspiring actress/model who seems very confident but is really desperate to be liked. With her friendly personality and good looks, she is sure to shake things up at The Coterie. The photo to the left is Quintana in her first episode.

Co-created and executive produced by Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige and Bradley Bredeweg, Good Trouble stars Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Sherry Cola, Tommy Martinez, Zuri Adele, Emma Hunton and Josh Pence.

Gregory Gugliotta, Christine Sacani, Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina also serve as executive producers.

Quintana will return to star in the second season of The CW’s Pandora. She’s repped by SDB Partners and LINK Entertainment.