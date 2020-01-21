‘Good People’: #MeToo-Themed College Comedy Pilot From Whitney Cummings & Lee Daniels Not Going Forward At Amazon

Click to Skip Ad
EXCLUSIVE: Amazon has passed on Good People, its half-hour comedy pilot from Empire co-creator Lee Daniels and 2 Broke Girls co-creator Whitney Cummings, Amazon Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios.

The pilot featured a high-profile cast that included Cummings, Lisa Kudrow, Martin Short and Greg Kinnear, Short already has lined up a new TV series — he is starring opposite Steve Martin in a serialized comedy co-created and executive produced by Martin and executive produced by Dan Fogelman. The hot project, which has a straight-to-series order at Hulu, comes from Fox 21 sibling 20th Century TV.

Written by Daniels and Cummings, Good People revolves around three generations of women working in the ombudsman’s office of a college that navigates the current cultural climate, the concept of feminism across different generations and the struggle to reconcile socially constructed ideas with current ethical views regarding complex issues such as sex, race, class and gender.

Kudrow, Cummings and Daniels executive produced. Daniels also directed.

