‘Gone Hollywood’: FX Not Going Forward With 1980s Talent Agency Drama Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: FX has passed on Gone Hollywood, its period drama pilot from from Tes Griffin and Scott Rudin.

Written by and directed by Griffin, Gone Hollywood was set in 1980s and centered on a group of talent agents who defect from an old-guard percentery to found their own, which skyrockets to industry dominance, disrupting the business and changing movies forever. The show was to mix its fictional protagonists with real-life entertainment figures and events.

While Gone Hollywood will not be going forward, FX brass are said to e interested in exploring the cutthroat world of talent agencies in a TV series.

Gone Hollywood was one of two drama pilots in the works at FX. The other, B.J. Novak’s Platform, just wrapped production and is very much in contention for a pickup, I hear.

FX executives are known for being very deliberate in their development, ordering few drama pilots, the vast majority of which have gone to series, sometimes with retooling/reshoots, as was the case with Sons of Anarchy, Justified, Rescue Me and Snowfall.

Gone Hollywood starred John Magaro, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lola Kirke, Ben Schnetzer, Jonathan Pryce and Judd Hirsch. Griffin was showrunner and executive produced with Scott Rudin, Eli Bush, Garrett Basch, Shawn Ryan and Marney Hochman for FX Productions.