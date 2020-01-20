MPSE Golden Reel Awards: ‘Ford V Ferrari’, ‘1917’, ‘Parasite’, ‘The Mandalorian’ Among Winners

The Motion Picture Sound Editors unveiled winners Sunday night at the 67th Golden Reel Awards at the Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles. The annual ceremony recognizing outstanding achievement in sound editing presented awards in 23 categories encompassing feature films, long-form and short-form television, animation, documentaries, games, special venue and other media.
1917 nabbed the trophy for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Motion Picture – Dialogue/ADR. Other feature winners included Jojo Rabbit, Rocketman and Ford v Ferrari. Parasite added another accolade to its mantel with the trophy for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature.
On the TV side, Chernobyl won two Golden Reels in the Episodic Long Form while Game of Thrones took home one. HBO’s Barry, Hulu’s Wu Tang: An American Saga and Netflix’s El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie also won on the night.
Little Women producer Amy Pascal presented the 2020 MPSE Filmmaker Award to Marvel Studios EVP Production Victoria Alonso with re-recording mixer Kevin O’Connell. The 2020 MPSE Career Achievement Award was presented to Oscar-winning supervising sound editor Cecelia “Cece” Hall by two-time Oscar-winning supervising sound editor Stephen H. Flick.
Here’s the complete list of winners.
CATEGORY WINNERS
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Animation Short Form
3 Below “Tales of Arcadia”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Otis Van Osten
Sound Designer: James Miller
Dialogue Editors: Jason Oliver, Carlos Sanches
Foley Artists: Aran Tanchum, Vincent Guisetti
Foley Editor: Tommy Sarioglou
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation Long Form
Lego DC Batman: Family Matters
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment
Supervising Sound Editor: Rob McIntyre, D.J. Lynch
Sound Designer: Lawrence Reyes
Sound Effects Editors: Ezra Walker
ADR Editor: George Peters
Foley Editor: Aran Tanchum, Derek Swanson
Foley Artists: Vincent Guisetti
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation
Toy Story 4
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Supervising Sound Editor: Coya Elliott
Sound Designer: Ren Klyce
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Cheryl Nardi
Sound Effects Editors: Kimberly Patrick, Qianbaihui Yang, Jonathon Stevens
Foley Editors: Thom Brennan, James Spencer
Foley Artists: John Roesch, MPSE, Shelley Roden, MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary
Serengeti
Discovery Channel
Supervising Sound Editor: Paul Cowgill
Foley Editor: Peter Davies
Music Editor: Alessandro Baldessari
Foley Artists: Paul Ackerman
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary
Echo in the Canyon
Greenwich Entertainment
Sound Designer: Robby Stambler, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Sal Ojeda, MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Cinematic
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)
Activision Blizzard
Audio Director: Stephen Miller
Supervising Sound Editor: Dave Rowe
Supervising Sound Designer: Charles Deenen, MPSE Csaba Wagner
Supervising Music Editor: Peter Scaturro
Lead Music Editor: Ted Kocher
Principal Sound Designer: Stuart Provine
Sound Designers: Bryan Watkins, Mark Ganus, Eddie Pacheco, Darren Blondin
Dialogue Lead: Dave Natale
Dialogue Editors: Chrissy Arya, Michael Krystek
Sound Editors: Braden Parkes, Nick Martin, Tim Walston, MPSE, Brent Burge, Alex Ephraim, MPSE, Samuel Justice, MPSE
Music Editors: Anthony Caruso, Scott Bergstrom, Adam Kallibjian, Ernest Johnson, Tao-Ping Chen, James Zolyak, Sonia Coronado, Nick Mastroianni, Chris Rossetti
Foley Artists: Gary Hecker, MPSE, Rick Owens, MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Interactive Game Play
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) Infinity Ward
Audio Director: Stephen Miller
Senior Lead Sound Designer: Dave Rowe
Senior Lead Technical Sound Designer: Tim StasicaSupervising Music Editor: Peter ScaturroLead Music Editor: Ted Kocher
Principal Sound Designer: Stuart Provine
Senior Sound Designers: Chris Egert, Doug Prior
Supervising Sound Designers: Charles Deenen, MPSE, Csaba Wagner
Sound Designers: Chris Staples, Eddie Pacheco, MPSE, Darren Blondin, Andy Bayless, Ian Mika, Corina Bello, John Drelick, Mark Ganus
Dialogue Leads: Dave Natale, Bryan Watkins, Adam Boyd, MPSE, Mark Loperfido
Sound Editors: Braden Parkes, Nick Martin, Brent Burge, Tim Walston, Alex Ephraim, Samuel Justice
Dialogue Editors: Michael Krystek, Chrissy Arya, Cesar Marenco
Music Editors: Anthony Caruso, Scott Bergstrom, Adam Kallibjian, Ernest Johnson, Tao-Ping Chen, James Zolyak, Sonia Coronado, Nick Mastroianni, Chris Rossetti
Foley Artists: Gary Hecker, MPSE, Rick Owens, MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Feature
Togo
Disney+
Supervising Sound Editors: Odin Benitez, MPSE, Todd Toon, MPSE
Sound Designer: Martyn Zub, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: John C. Stuver, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Jason King, Adam Kopald, MPSE, Luke Gibleon, Christopher Bonis
ADR Editor: Dave McMoyler
Supervising Music Editor: Peter “Oso” Snell, MPSE
Foley Artists: Mike Horton, Tim McKeown
Supervising Foley Editor: Walter Spencer
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Special Venue
Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series “Episode 1”
Oculus
Supervising Sound Editors: Kevin Bolen, Paul Stoughton
Sound Designer: Andy Martin
Supervising ADR Editors: Gary Rydstrom, Steve Slanec
Dialogue Editors: Anthony DeFrancesco, Christopher Barnett, MPSE Benjamin A. Burtt, MPSE
Foley Artists: Shelley Roden, MPSE Jana Vance
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature
Parasite
Neon
Supervising Sound Editor: Choi Tae Young
Sound Designer: Kang Hye Young
Supervising ADR Editor: Kim Byung In
Sound Effects Editors: Kang Hye Young
Foley Artists: Park Sung Gyun, Lee Chung Gyu
Foley Editor: Shin I Na
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Live Action Under 35:00
Barry “ronny/lily”
HBO
Supervising Sound Editors: Sean Heissinger, Matthew E. Taylor
Sound Designer: Rickley W. Dumm, MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Mark Allen
Dialogue Editors: John Creed, Harrison Meyle
Music Editor: Michael Brake
Foley Artists: Alyson Dee Moore, Chris Moriana
Foley Editors: John Sanacore, Clayton Weber
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Music
Wu Tang: An American Saga “All In Together Now”Hulu
Music Editor: Shie Rozow
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Dialogue/ADR
Modern Love “Take Me as I Am”
Prime Video
Supervising Sound Editor: Lewis Goldstein
Supervising ADR Editor: Gina Alfano, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Alfred DeGrand
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Effects / Foley
The Mandalorian “Chapter One”Disney+
Supervising Sound Editors: David Acord, Matthew Wood
Sound Effects Editors: Bonnie Wild, Jon Borland, Chris Frazier, Pascal Garneau, Steve Slanec
Foley Editor: Richard Gould
Foley Artists: Ronni Brown, Jana Vance
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)
Heatwave
National Film and Television School
Supervising Sound Editor: Kevin Langhamer
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Single Presentation
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: Nick Forshager, Todd Toon, MPSE
Supervising ADR Editor: Kathryn Madsen
Sound Effects Editor: Luke Gibleon
Dialogue Editor: Jane Boegel
Foley Editor: Jeff Cranford
Supervising Music Editor: Blake Bunzel
Music Editor: Jason Tregoe Newman
Foley Artists: Gregg Barbanell, MPSE, Alex Ullrich
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Music
Game of Thrones “The Long Night”HBO
Music Editor: David Klotz
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Dialogue/ADR
Chernobyl “Please Remain Calm”
HBO
Supervising Sound Editor: Stefan Henrix
Supervising ADR Editor: Harry Barnes
Dialogue Editor: Michael Maroussas
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Effects / Foley
Chernobyl “1:23:45”
HBO
Supervising Sound Editor: Stefan Henrix
Sound Designer: Joe Beal
Foley Editors: Philip Clements, Tom Stewart
Foley Artist: Anna Wright
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Motion Picture – Music Underscore
JoJo Rabbit
Fox Searchlight Pictures
Music Editor: Paul Apelgren
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Motion Picture – Musical
Rocketman
Paramount Pictures
Music Editors: Andy Patterson, Cecile Tournesac
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Motion Picture – Dialogue/ADR
1917
Universal Pictures
Supervising Sound Editor: Oliver Tarney, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Rachael Tate, MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Effects / Foley
Ford v Ferrari
Twentieth Century Fox
Supervising Sound Editor: Donald Sylvester
Sound Designers: Jay Wilkenson, David Giammarco
Sound Effects Editor: Eric Norris, MPSE
Foley Editor: Anna MacKenzieFoley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci, MPSE, Andy Malcolm, Goro Koyama
FILMMAKER AWARD
Victoria Alonso
CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Cecelia “Cece” Hall
