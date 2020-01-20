MPSE Golden Reel Awards: ‘Ford V Ferrari’, ‘1917’, ‘Parasite’, ‘The Mandalorian’ Among Winners

The Motion Picture Sound Editors unveiled winners Sunday night at the 67th Golden Reel Awards at the Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles. The annual ceremony recognizing outstanding achievement in sound editing presented awards in 23 categories encompassing feature films, long-form and short-form television, animation, documentaries, games, special venue and other media.

Motion Picture Sound Editors

1917 nabbed the trophy for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Motion Picture – Dialogue/ADR. Other feature winners included Jojo Rabbit, Rocketman and Ford v Ferrari. Parasite added another accolade to its mantel with the trophy for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature.

On the TV side, Chernobyl won two Golden Reels in the Episodic Long Form while Game of Thrones took home one. HBO’s Barry, Hulu’s Wu Tang: An American Saga and Netflix’s El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie also won on the night.

Related Story SAG Awards: 'Parasite' Wins For Motion Picture Cast; 'The Crown', 'Mrs. Maisel' Lead TV - The Complete Winners List

Amy Pascal, left, and Victoria Alonso on Sunday Courtesy MPSE

Little Women producer Amy Pascal presented the 2020 MPSE Filmmaker Award to Marvel Studios EVP Production Victoria Alonso with re-recording mixer Kevin O’Connell. The 2020 MPSE Career Achievement Award was presented to Oscar-winning supervising sound editor Cecelia “Cece” Hall by two-time Oscar-winning supervising sound editor Stephen H. Flick.

Here’s the complete list of winners.

CATEGORY WINNERS

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Animation Short Form

3 Below “Tales of Arcadia”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Otis Van Osten

Sound Designer: James Miller

Dialogue Editors: Jason Oliver, Carlos Sanches

Foley Artists: Aran Tanchum, Vincent Guisetti

Foley Editor: Tommy Sarioglou

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation Long Form

Lego DC Batman: Family Matters

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Supervising Sound Editor: Rob McIntyre, D.J. Lynch

Sound Designer: Lawrence Reyes

Sound Effects Editors: Ezra Walker

ADR Editor: George Peters

Foley Editor: Aran Tanchum, Derek Swanson

Foley Artists: Vincent Guisetti

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation

Toy Story 4

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Supervising Sound Editor: Coya Elliott

Sound Designer: Ren Klyce

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Cheryl Nardi

Sound Effects Editors: Kimberly Patrick, Qianbaihui Yang, Jonathon Stevens

Foley Editors: Thom Brennan, James Spencer

Foley Artists: John Roesch, MPSE, Shelley Roden, MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary

Serengeti

Discovery Channel

Supervising Sound Editor: Paul Cowgill

Foley Editor: Peter Davies

Music Editor: Alessandro Baldessari

Foley Artists: Paul Ackerman

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary

Echo in the Canyon

Greenwich Entertainment

Sound Designer: Robby Stambler, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Sal Ojeda, MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Cinematic

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)

Activision Blizzard

Audio Director: Stephen Miller

Supervising Sound Editor: Dave Rowe

Supervising Sound Designer: Charles Deenen, MPSE Csaba Wagner

Supervising Music Editor: Peter Scaturro

Lead Music Editor: Ted Kocher

Principal Sound Designer: Stuart Provine

Sound Designers: Bryan Watkins, Mark Ganus, Eddie Pacheco, Darren Blondin

Dialogue Lead: Dave Natale

Dialogue Editors: Chrissy Arya, Michael Krystek

Sound Editors: Braden Parkes, Nick Martin, Tim Walston, MPSE, Brent Burge, Alex Ephraim, MPSE, Samuel Justice, MPSE

Music Editors: Anthony Caruso, Scott Bergstrom, Adam Kallibjian, Ernest Johnson, Tao-Ping Chen, James Zolyak, Sonia Coronado, Nick Mastroianni, Chris Rossetti

Foley Artists: Gary Hecker, MPSE, Rick Owens, MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Interactive Game Play

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) Infinity Ward

Audio Director: Stephen Miller

Senior Lead Sound Designer: Dave Rowe

Senior Lead Technical Sound Designer: Tim StasicaSupervising Music Editor: Peter ScaturroLead Music Editor: Ted Kocher

Principal Sound Designer: Stuart Provine

Senior Sound Designers: Chris Egert, Doug Prior

Supervising Sound Designers: Charles Deenen, MPSE, Csaba Wagner

Sound Designers: Chris Staples, Eddie Pacheco, MPSE, Darren Blondin, Andy Bayless, Ian Mika, Corina Bello, John Drelick, Mark Ganus

Dialogue Leads: Dave Natale, Bryan Watkins, Adam Boyd, MPSE, Mark Loperfido

Sound Editors: Braden Parkes, Nick Martin, Brent Burge, Tim Walston, Alex Ephraim, Samuel Justice

Dialogue Editors: Michael Krystek, Chrissy Arya, Cesar Marenco

Music Editors: Anthony Caruso, Scott Bergstrom, Adam Kallibjian, Ernest Johnson, Tao-Ping Chen, James Zolyak, Sonia Coronado, Nick Mastroianni, Chris Rossetti

Foley Artists: Gary Hecker, MPSE, Rick Owens, MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Feature

Togo

Disney+

Supervising Sound Editors: Odin Benitez, MPSE, Todd Toon, MPSE

Sound Designer: Martyn Zub, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: John C. Stuver, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Jason King, Adam Kopald, MPSE, Luke Gibleon, Christopher Bonis

ADR Editor: Dave McMoyler

Supervising Music Editor: Peter “Oso” Snell, MPSE

Foley Artists: Mike Horton, Tim McKeown

Supervising Foley Editor: Walter Spencer

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Special Venue

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series “Episode 1”

Oculus

Supervising Sound Editors: Kevin Bolen, Paul Stoughton

Sound Designer: Andy Martin

Supervising ADR Editors: Gary Rydstrom, Steve Slanec

Dialogue Editors: Anthony DeFrancesco, Christopher Barnett, MPSE Benjamin A. Burtt, MPSE

Foley Artists: Shelley Roden, MPSE Jana Vance

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature

Parasite

Neon

Supervising Sound Editor: Choi Tae Young

Sound Designer: Kang Hye Young

Supervising ADR Editor: Kim Byung In

Sound Effects Editors: Kang Hye Young

Foley Artists: Park Sung Gyun, Lee Chung Gyu

Foley Editor: Shin I Na

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Live Action Under 35:00

Barry “ronny/lily”

HBO

Supervising Sound Editors: Sean Heissinger, Matthew E. Taylor

Sound Designer: Rickley W. Dumm, MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Mark Allen

Dialogue Editors: John Creed, Harrison Meyle

Music Editor: Michael Brake

Foley Artists: Alyson Dee Moore, Chris Moriana

Foley Editors: John Sanacore, Clayton Weber

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Music

Wu Tang: An American Saga “All In Together Now”Hulu

Music Editor: Shie Rozow

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Dialogue/ADR

Modern Love “Take Me as I Am”

Prime Video

Supervising Sound Editor: Lewis Goldstein

Supervising ADR Editor: Gina Alfano, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Alfred DeGrand

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Effects / Foley

The Mandalorian “Chapter One”Disney+

Supervising Sound Editors: David Acord, Matthew Wood

Sound Effects Editors: Bonnie Wild, Jon Borland, Chris Frazier, Pascal Garneau, Steve Slanec

Foley Editor: Richard Gould

Foley Artists: Ronni Brown, Jana Vance

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)

Heatwave

National Film and Television School

Supervising Sound Editor: Kevin Langhamer

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Single Presentation

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: Nick Forshager, Todd Toon, MPSE

Supervising ADR Editor: Kathryn Madsen

Sound Effects Editor: Luke Gibleon

Dialogue Editor: Jane Boegel

Foley Editor: Jeff Cranford

Supervising Music Editor: Blake Bunzel

Music Editor: Jason Tregoe Newman

Foley Artists: Gregg Barbanell, MPSE, Alex Ullrich

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Music

Game of Thrones “The Long Night”HBO

Music Editor: David Klotz

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Dialogue/ADR

Chernobyl “Please Remain Calm”

HBO

Supervising Sound Editor: Stefan Henrix

Supervising ADR Editor: Harry Barnes

Dialogue Editor: Michael Maroussas

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Effects / Foley

Chernobyl “1:23:45”

HBO

Supervising Sound Editor: Stefan Henrix

Sound Designer: Joe Beal

Foley Editors: Philip Clements, Tom Stewart

Foley Artist: Anna Wright

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Motion Picture – Music Underscore

JoJo Rabbit

Fox Searchlight Pictures

Music Editor: Paul Apelgren

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Motion Picture – Musical

Rocketman

Paramount Pictures

Music Editors: Andy Patterson, Cecile Tournesac

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Motion Picture – Dialogue/ADR

1917

Universal Pictures

Supervising Sound Editor: Oliver Tarney, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Rachael Tate, MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Effects / Foley

Ford v Ferrari

Twentieth Century Fox

Supervising Sound Editor: Donald Sylvester

Sound Designers: Jay Wilkenson, David Giammarco

Sound Effects Editor: Eric Norris, MPSE

Foley Editor: Anna MacKenzieFoley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci, MPSE, Andy Malcolm, Goro Koyama

FILMMAKER AWARD

Victoria Alonso

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Cecelia “Cece” Hall