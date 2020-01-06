Golden Globes TV: HBO Fends Off Streamers To Reclaim Top Spot

When Netflix was still renting DVDs, Amazon was selling books, News Corp. and NBC Universal were drawing up plans and Hulu was a place for repeats of their shows, HBO was ruling the Golden Globes. The streaming upstarts have been challenging the incumbent in the past few years as they all made a big push into original programming.

Tonight, HBO found itself in a familiar spot — at the top of the list of networks with most wins, scoring four statuettes. That was up from last year when the WarnerMedia network found itself tied for fourth place with one win as Netflix and FX led the pack with 3 each.

Along with Showtime’s win for The Loudest Voice, the premium networks won five of the 11 TV categories, matching the streamers’ tally (two each for Amazon and Hulu and one for Netflix).

That is a strong showing given that at the nominations stage, streamers led with 30 nominations total among Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+, twice as many as the 15 for premium networks HBO and Showtime.

Basic cable networks converted one of their 7 nominations with FX’s win for Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon). That was a total of three wins for the newly bulked up Disney, which owns FX and controls Hulu.

Netflix, which led on nominations day with 17 noms, was able to convert only one into a win, for The Crown star Olivia Coleman. She is the second actress to win for playing the same role on the same show; Claire Foy won a Globe for her portrayal of Elizabeth II in The Crown in 2017.

That newcomer Apple TV+ will need to wait at least another year for its first Golden Globe. It had landed two noms for The Morning Show.

HFPA loves to be the first to recognize a show and talent as well as honor big movie stars. Tonight was a mix of both, with Ramy Youssef and Russell Crowe among the winners.

Succession, whose second season has been the talk of the town and is tipped as the drama to beat at the 2020 Primetime Emmys, kicked off the TV awards cycle with a double Golden Globes win, taking home the statuettes for drama series and actor in a drama series for Brian Cox.

It was HBO’s first win in the category since 2011 (Boardwalk Empire) and first series win in six years (Girls, 2013). Shockingly, the network’s biggest awards juggernaut of the past decade, Game Of Thrones, never won a Golden Globe, and the Emmy-winning fantasy drama finished its run with one Golden Globes win for Peter Dinklage eight years ago.

Amazon matched its two Emmy wins in categories that are also eligible for a Golden Globe — comedy series and actress in a comedy series for creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The third double winner of the night besides Succession and Fleabag was HBO’s Emmy winner Chernobyl, with trophies for TV movie/limited series and supporting actor Stellan Skarsgård.

Hulu’s Ramy was snubbed by the Emmys but landed a nomination and a win for star Ramy Youssef, who also is the show’s co-creator.

“Ramy Youssef is an undeniable talent not only as an actor but as a creator, comedian and producer,“said Craig Erwich, SVP Originals, Hulu. ”We’re proud to be a home for breakthrough storytellers like Ramy who bring untold stories to life, and can’t wait for fans to see Season 2 of this incredible show.”

Patricia Arquette is on a Golden Globes roll, winning a long-form trophy for a second consecutive year. Last year, it was in the supporting actress field for Showtime’s Escape from Dannemora, this time it is in the lead actress field for Hulu’s The Act.