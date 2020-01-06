Deadline’s Golden Globes Live Blog

It’s Golden Globes night. We feel obliged to note all of tonight’s prizes will be doled out by a voting body of about 90, giving collective clout to journalists whose names you might not otherwise recognize. That aside, the awards show has always been considered a precursor to Oscar, which is why we’re all here. There might be a little more urgency tonight than usual, because of the compressed schedule that will see the Academy Awards decided February 9. Nomination voting is happening as we speak and continues through Tuesday. Which means that a good showing by latecomer pictures like Knives Out or 1917 could really help shape the race by swaying voters who haven’t filled out their ballots.

Related Story Golden Globes Winners List — Updating Live

Onto the storylines: As seismic changes in the streaming world continue to shake Hollywood to its core, Netflix is more staked in these Globes than ever. For the first time, Netflix leads both the film and TV nominations at the Golden Globes this year, with 17 in each. In the Best Picture category, between the duel categories of drama and musical or comedy, Netflix has four of the 10 nominees, with Marriage Story, The Irishman, Dolemite Is My Name and The Two Popes. Getting skunked tonight would be a bitter pill to swallow. Netflix is also well represented on the TV side, with such programs as The Crown and Unbelievable.

Among the acting categories, only Renee Zellweger’s turn as Judy Garland in Judy is a lock; everything else seems as wide open as Best Picture in a strong year for movie excellence.

Another tantalizing storyline is the return of Ricky Gervais, whose previous caustic hosting stints pierced the inflated egos of many Hollywood heavyweights, back when everyone wasn’t so uptight. The recent Emmys and Oscars went host-less and were insufferable, and even the last Globes hosts Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh, so tiptoed on the side of reverence that the show was just as dull. From tomorrow’s start of Harvey Weinstein’s criminal trial on sexual assault charges to so many others who got caught in the #MeToo net, Gervais will have plenty of material. Here’s hoping he will demonstrate how a sharp, irreverent host can inject life into these bloated kudo pageants.

Follow along the live blog below throughout the night.