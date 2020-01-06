Brit Invasion Shows No Sign Of Slowing With Golden Globes Haul

There’s no sign of the British invasion slowing down, with more than half of the Golden Globes small-screen wins Sunday going to shows or talent from the other side of the pond, while the film side produced the Best Picture – Drama and Best Director.

Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Succession’s Jesse Armstrong remain key members of the latest guard of Brits taking over Hollywood TV with wins across comedy and drama. Chernobyl, another major winner at the Emmys, produced by British production company Sister Pictures for UK pay network Sky and HBO, also won in the best miniseries or television film category. They are joined by Scottish actor Brian Cox for his role in the HBO drama, while Olivia Colman scored royally for her take on Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown.

It brought the total haul at the Globes, hosted by Brit Ricky Gervais, creator of the incredibly English comedy The Office, in seven of the 11 television categories. It comes after Brits were involved in some 13 of the 27 Emmy Awards in September.

The film side was well represented with Sam Mendes winning Best Director and Best Picture – Drama for his war epic 1917, and Taron Egerton for his performance in Rocketman. British pop star Elton John and his lyric partner Bernie Taupin won the honor of best original song for “I’m Going To Love Me Again” for Rocketman.

There were disappointments for Killing Eve’s Jodi Comer and Game of Thrones’ Kit Harington, but they lost out to Colman and Cox, respectively, while Irish actor Andrew Scott lost to Stellan Skarsgård, a Swedish actor in Chernobyl. Scott told Deadline at the end of last year that actors in London come from a “great theatrical tradition.”

The most British speech of the year was, unsurprisingly, given by Colman for her role on Netflix royal drama The Crown, with her typical self-deprecating style.

“I had money on this not happening. For the last year, I feel like I’ve been living someone else’s life and I feel like I’ve won someone else’s award,” she said, admitting that she got a “bit boozy” because she “genuinely didn’t think this would happen.”