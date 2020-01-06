‘1917’ Advance Ticket Sales Already Fired Up From Golden Globe Wins As Sam Mendes Pic Sees $25M Opening

Sam Mendes’ Universal/Amblin WWI pic 1917 is already seeing a Golden Globes bounce from its surprise wins for Best Motion Picture – Drama and Director.

Fandango reports a boost in ticket sales this morning for 1917, selling five times more tickets than the film did a week ago over the Sunday-Monday overnight. Industry projections see the movie from the Skyfall and Spectre director clocking a $25M wide weekend opening. Since Christmas Day, 1917 has been playing in 11 locations including NY, LA, DC and more, grossing $2.2M.

Fandango

While 1917 will play older and more Caucasian, there’s very good potential here for the war pic to find a broader audience here thanks to the Globes. 1917 centers around two British soldiers who must cross German enemy lines. Mendes with DP Roger Deakins created a movie that takes place in one continuous shot. The pic, which was screened awards voters before Thanksgiving, is 90% certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with an A CinemaScore.

It also wouldn’t come as a surprise for the war pic to overindex as they typically do during January, i.e. previous champs like Clint Eastwood’s American Sniper (which remains the month’s biggest opener of all-time with $89.2M) and Ridley Scott’s Black Hawk Down which widened in 2002 after a 2001 limited play with a 3-day of $28.6M (final domestic of $108.6M). The box office comparison for 1917 is more in line with Black Hawk Down than American Sniper.

1917 will play at 3,300 locations against Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker which is expected to decline around -45% between $17M-$19M finally ceding the No. 1 spot in its fourth weekend.

Paramount Pictures

More films prior to MLK on Jan. 20 are being slapped on the marquee this Friday: Paramount has the Tiffany Haddish-Rose Byrne-Salma Hayek comedy Like a Boss which is expected to bring in $10M-$12.5M, drawing females and African Americans.

Warner Bros. goes wide with their Jamie Foxx-Michael B. Jordan social justice drama Just Mercy from four theaters in NY and LA with an eye on $7.5M, possibly $10M. The pic since Christmas counts $400K since Christmas with an A+ CinemaScore in every demo polled from its limited play. The pic, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, is also tracking notably among African Americans and females. RT score is at 79% certified fresh.

Bound to drown is 20th Century Fox’s Kristen Stewart deep sea action feature Underwater in the single digits. No RT scores yet for this film or Like a Boss.

Fandango compared 1917 during its first 12 hours following the Globes, from 9PM last night through 9AM this morning, with a similar 12-hour time period the week prior, Sunday, December 29, 9PM PT through Monday, December 30, 9AM PT. As of 12 noon, 1917 is the second biggest ticket-seller in today’s sales on Fandango, following Rise of Skywalker.