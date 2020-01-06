Golden Globe Winner Quentin Tarantino On Wrapping Up His Movie Resume: “There Is An Umbilical Cord Link Between The 10th Film & ‘Reservoir Dogs'”

Yes, it’s really true despite the Golden Globe blaze for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood tonight with three wins including Best Picture, Musical or Comedy: Ten films is it for filmmaker Quentin Tarantino. But that comes with an asterisk.

Said the filmmaker backstage tonight at the Globes, “The whole idea is to live and want more; the old vaudevillian way of going out. I look at the idea of a ten-film filmography where I spent the last 30 years where I gave everything that I had — then dropping the mic. I’ll write plays, write TV, but the filmography will stand,” said Tarantino who took home his third Globe tonight for Best Screenplay after Pulp Fiction and Django Unchained.

But Tarantino threw us a hint of what to expect: “There is an umbilical cord from the tenth film to Reservoir Dogs, all the way to the end. I think that’s kind of cool,” said the two-time Oscar winner.

“I like the idea of being more of a writer,” said Tarantino about the future.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood also won best supporting actor tonight for Brad Pitt. The pic is up for 4 SAG noms, including supporting for Pitt and Best Ensemble, the org’s highest prize on par with Best Picture. Next Sunday, Hollywood counts 12 Critics’ Choice noms including Best Picture.