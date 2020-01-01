Golden Globe Awards Parties 2020: The List

All those Hollywood New Year’s Eve parties might as well have keep the lights on as they will be followed closely by the annual shindigs surrounding the 77th Golden Globe Awards. NBC will air them live Sunday at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT at the Beverly Hilton, with Ricky Gervais returning to host. The ceremony will be followed by a slew of post-show parties from film and TV companies and agencies scattered throughout the hotel and beyond.

Here is a listing of the major Globes-centric events leading up to and immediately after the show, which launches a wild January awards-season schedule (as in, you might want to save one of those bottles of champagne for later).

All events are invite-only unless noted; all times PT.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 4

“Gold Meets Golden” Globes Brunch Event

9:45 AM, Virginia Robinson Gardens & Estate, Beverly Hills

American Cinematheque’s Golden Globe Foreign-Language Nominees Series – Directors

1 PM, The Egyptian, Hollywood

BAFTA/LA Awards Season Tea Party

2 PM, Four Seasons, Beverly Hills

Showtime Golden Globe Nominee Party

7 PM, Sunset Tower, Los Angeles

Lionsgate Honors Nominees “Bombshell” And “Knives Out”

8 PM, Chateau Marmont, West Hollywood

Vanity Fair and Amazon Pre-Party

8 PM, San Vicente Bungalows, West Hollywood

SUNDAY, JANUARY 5

The HFPA’s Golden Globes Viewing & After-Party

2:30 PM (viewing party), 8 PM (after-party), Wilshire Garden at the Beverly Hilton

Disney Post-Show Celebration

8:30 PM, Disney Terrace, Beverly Hilton roof deck

WarnerMedia/HBO Post-Awards Party

8:30 PM, Circa 55, Beverly Hilton

Amazon Studios After-Party

Stardust Penthouse, Beverly Hilton, following ceremony

Netflix After-Party

Following ceremony, 9900 Wilshire (in Robinson-May Lot adjacent to Beverly Hilton)

NBCUniversal After-Party

Following ceremony, Jean-Georges Restaurant, Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills

Warner Bros/InStyle After-Party

Following ceremony, Oasis Courtyard, Beverly Hilton

CAA After-Party

Following ceremony, Sunset Tower Hotel, Los Angeles

UTA Nominees After-Party

Following ceremony, La Dolce Vita, Beverly Hills

WME Nominees After-Party

9 PM, Chateau Marmont, West Hollywood