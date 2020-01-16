GLAAD Media Awards Names Producer Ryan Murphy For Vito Russo Honor

Producer, director and writer Ryan Murphy will receive GLAAD Media Award’s annual Vito Russo Award honoring an openly LGBTQ media professional who has made a significant difference in accelerating LGBTQ acceptance.

The award will be presented at the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on Thursday, March 19.

“Ryan Murphy is a talented trailblazer behind some of the most innovative and popular LGBTQ projects in television, theater and film history, and he continues to bring underrepresented LGBTQ voices to the table in ways that raise the bar in Hollywood,” said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “Ryan’s unique and gifted brand of storytelling has not only entertained the masses, but provided LGBTQ youth with characters who inspire them to live boldly and proudly.”

Murphy has previously received GLAAD Media Awards for such projects as Pose, The Normal Heart, American Horror Story: Asylum, The New Normal, Popular, and The Assassination of Gianni Versace – American Crime Story. He also received six nominations and two wins for Glee. His other GLAAD Media Award nominated projects include Feud: Bette and Joan, Glee Project, American Horror Story: Cult, American Horror Story: Apocalypse, and the film Running With Scissors.

This year, Murphy is nominated for GLAAD Media Awards in Outstanding Comedy Series for The Politician and in Outstanding Drama Series for Pose.

Murphy also has produced Broadway’s hit staging (and Netflix adaptation) of The Boys in the Band, starring LGBTQ cast members including Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto and Matt Bomer. He also directed the HBO movie The Normal Heart.

Murphy recently co-wrote, directed and produced the upcoming series Ratched and Hollywood for Netflix. Next, he’ll direct the feature adaption of Broadway’s The Prom, the story of a gay high school teenager who stands up against anti-LGBTQ discrimination in her small town. The cast includes Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and James Corden.

Named after Vito Russo, a founder of GLAAD and celebrated ACT UP activist, the award has gone to such past recipients as Billy Porter, Anderson Cooper, Ricky Martin, Andy Cohen, Cynthia Nixon, RuPaul, Rosie O’Donnell, Tom Ford, Samira Wiley, Thomas Roberts, George Takei, Alan Cumming, Craig Zadan and Neil Meron, among others.