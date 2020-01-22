Judith Light To Be Honored At GLAAD Media Awards In New York, Lilly Singh Set To Host

Emmy- and Tony-winning actress Judith Light will be honored at the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York with the Excellence in Media Award in a ceremony hosted by Lilly Singh, executive producer and host of NBC’s A Little Late with Lilly Singh. The ceremony will take place at the Hilton Midtown in New York on Thursday, March 19

Light will be joining fellow honoree Ryan Murphy, who will receive the Vito Russo Award at the New York ceremony.

The Excellence in Media Award is presented to media professionals who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people. Light joins previous honorees including Ava DuVernay, Robert De Niro, Patti LaBelle, Debra Messing, Tyra Banks, Julianne Moore, Glenn Close, Barbara Walters, Diane Sawyer, among others.

“Judith Light stood up for and with LGBTQ people when others in media and entertainment refused to speak up, and she has never left our side,” said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “When the GLAAD Media Awards first started and was a small event with little visibility, she was one of the few entertainers who would join us in calling for LGBTQ representation, so it is only fitting to now honor her advocacy on what has become the largest LGBTQ stage in the world. From standing alongside LGBTQ people during the AIDS crisis, to fighting for marriage equality, to now uplifting transgender people and issues, Judith advocates with a unique passion and an unending dedication that uplifts.”

An advocate of the LGBTQ community, Light has received numerous accolades for her body of work. Most recently she appeared in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series The Politician. She also starred in the Golden Globe-winning Amazon series Transparent and the Emmy-winning The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. The trio of projects garnered critical acclaim and have received GLAAD Media Award nominations. Light was honored with the 2019 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award for her extensive philanthropy work, especially in fighting to end AIDS and championing LGBTQ and human rights.

Singh is currently the only woman late-night talk show host. She is also the first bisexual and South Asian to host a late-night show. She is a leader in the digital world as she has amassed a global audience of over 32 million followers on YouTube and across her other social media channels, where she writes, produces and stars in comedic and inspirational videos.

In addition, Singh is nominated for her first-ever GLAAD Media Award this year for her segment “Lilly is Struggling to Date Women,” which is nominated for Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode.

The New York ceremony will precede the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles (April 16) where Taylor Swift will receive the Vanguard Award and Janet Mock will receive the Stephen F. Kolzak Award.