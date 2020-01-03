GLAAD Awards Revives Outstanding Broadway Production Category

For the first time since 2014, LGBTQ group GLAAD will include Broadway productions in its annual media awards categories, the organization said today.

With such major recent Broadway productions as The Inheritance, Jagged Little Pill and Slave Play featuring prominent gay characters and themes, GLAAD said the time is right to bring back the Outstanding Broadway Production category.

“Broadway is an impactful part of American culture and has an undeniable legacy of including LGBTQ stories and characters that entertain and enlighten,” said Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD President & CEO. “As GLAAD’s work in theater grows, this category will not only honor worthy productions, but raise the bar for LGBTQ-inclusion on Broadway.”

Nominees for the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards will be announced later this month, with the awards ceremony set for New York City on Thursday, March 19 and Los Angeles on Thursday, April 16.

Previous GLAAD Award theater recipients, including Off Broadway productions, included Rent, Angels in America, Falsettos, I Am My Own Wife, The Normal Heart, Wig Out!, The Pride, The Goat or Who is Sylvia?, A Boy and His Soul, The Intelligent Homosexual’s Guide to Capitalism and Socialism with a Key to the Scriptures, 25 Questions for a Jewish Mother and The Little Dog Laughed.

In addition to the awards, GLAAD makes itself available as a consultant for stage productions on LGBTQ issues. The organization worked with the producers and creative team of Tootsie during its rehearsal process and Broadway run to help address any concerns from members of the transgender community.