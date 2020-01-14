Gigi Saul Guerrero To Direct Orion Horror Thriller ’10-31′

EXCLUSIVE: In a hot button moment where many are scrutinizing the paucity of females in the Oscar nominations, Gigi Saul Guerrero continues to establish herself as a new voice in genre, a space usually haunted by men. She has just been set by Orion Pictures to direct the horror thriller 10-31, about a young woman who takes her niece and nephew trick-or-treating and discovers a note inside a candy wrapper informing her there’s a killer loose on her block.

The script was written by Ian Shorr and Peter Gamble, based on a story by Laurie Ashbourne and screen story by Kathy Charles. Eli Roth is producing alongside Roger Birnbaum through their Arts District Entertainment, and John Zaozirny through Bellevue Productions. This comes after Guerrero was set to direct an untitled film based on the mythology of Santa Muerte for Screen Gems. Guerrero is under a first-look film and TV deal with Blumhouse, under which she will write and direct scripted television programming and feature films for the studio. This came after she wrapped an episode of Blumhouse Television’s The Purge for USA and made her feature-length directorial debut with Into the Dark’s Culture Shock, an installment of the feature length episodes Blumhouse Television produces for Hulu.

Guerrero is the co-founder of Luchagore Productions and she found her way to this moment through directing credits include such viral titles as A Luchagore Christmas, Evil Dead in 60 seconds, and the short film El Gigante. In 2014, Guerrero participated in the Mexican horror anthology Mexico Bárbaro, with its Day of the Dead segment while still in film school. As an actress she has had roles in the Netflix animated series, Super Monsters, Marvel Super Hero Adventures, Nina´s World, Sirens, Fun House, Inconceivable.

Said Guerrero “To be working with such a prestigious studio label like Orion, and alongside my friend, Eli, is next level incredible. This was a real page-turner of a script. I instantly felt passionate about taking on this story and making it a thrilling and visceral ride for audiences on the big screen.”

Roth said he has been a fan of “Gigi’s for many years, from her very first shorts, to her critically acclaimed television features. Gigi’s a powerful new voice in genre cinema, and I know she will deliver the goods that horror fans want in new and surprising ways.”

Orion Pictures president John Hegeman called Guererro “a force of nature and we are unbelievably excited to collaborate with her on 10-31 as she continues to blaze a trail in the horror space.”

Raynor Shima, Guerrero’s longtime producing partner, will co-produce. Michael Besman will serve as executive producer on behalf of Arts District Entertainment. Dan Kagan will oversee production on behalf of Orion Pictures.

Guerrero is repped by Verve, Valor Entertainment and MiloknayWeiner.