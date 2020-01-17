Gersh Agency Signs Deal With the WGA

UPDATED with more details: The Gersh Agency has signed an agreement with the WGA that will allow it to represent guild members once again, making it the latest member of the Association of Talent Agents to break ranks and sign the guild’s new franchise agreement. The other four ATA members to sign are Kaplan Stahler, the Rothman Brecher Ehrich Livingston agency, the Buchwald agency, and Pantheon.

“Writers are vital to our industry, and Gersh has a long and proud history representing them,” said Gersh co-presidents David and Bob Gersh. “We are deeply committed to our writers and their interests, and appreciate their patience. We enthusiastically look forward to resuming our work on their behalf.”

In a message to their writer clients, they said: “Thank you for your patience. Gersh has represented writers for over 70 years, helping to build and nurture some of the industry’s top literary talent. We are deeply committed to you and your interests and are eager to resume our work on your behalf.”

A spokesperson for the agency declined to discuss the specifics of its agreement with the WGA. The WGA has not responded to a request for comment.

The WGA and the ATA have been at loggerheads since last April, when the guild ordered all of its members to fire their agents who refuse to sign a Code of Conduct that banned packaging fees and agency affiliations with corporately related production entities. Since then, the guild has modified its franchise agreement to allow small and mid-size agencies who sign up to continue packaging for the foreseeable future, and also permits partial ownership (5%) in affiliated production entities.

None of the major packaging agencies have signed, however, and the guild is currently locked in a legal battle with WME, CAA and UTA over packaging fees.

The WGA and the ATA haven’t met at the bargaining table since June 7.