George Cheeks Exits As Vice Chairman of NBCUniversal Content Studios

EXCLUSIVE: George Cheeks has resigned from NBCUniversal after eight years, I have learned. The move comes three months after NBCU implemented sweeping changes, restructuring its broadcast, studio and digital operations and assigning new roles to a number of the company’s top TV executives, including Cheeks.

His departure also comes several weeks after NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke announced that he will step down, with Jeff Shell succeeding him.

Under the recent restructuring, Universal Television and Universal Content Productions were combined into a single business unit named NBCUniversal Content Studios, with Bonnie Hammer at the helm. Cheeks, previously co-chairman of NBC Entertainment, was named vice chairman of NBCUniversal Content Studios, reporting to Hammer. Known as a strong dealmaker, he continued to oversee late-night programming for NBC.

“George Cheeks, who has done an outstanding job along with Paul Telegdy leading NBC Entertainment, will become Vice Chairman of the new studio business,” Burke said in announcing the restructuring.

Cheeks had been a rising star at NBCU under Burke with a string of promotions and moves around the company in senior positions. He was named co-chairman of NBC Entertainment alongside Telegdy in 2018. In 2016, he was appointed as President, Business Operations and Late Night Programming.

Cheeks, who joined NBC in 2012 as EVP Business Operations, added late-night responsibilities to his purview in 2014 when he was named EVP Business Operations and Late Night.

Prior to NBC, Cheeks spent 14 years at Viacom in New York, beginning in 1998 as senior counsel for MTV Networks in business and legal affairs for the Nickelodeon Group, ultimately rising to EVP Business Affairs and General Counsel, Viacom Music and Entertainment Groups, Content Distribution & Marketing and Head of Standards & Practices for Viacom Media Networks.